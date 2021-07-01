A Rio Arriba County man in his 60s was among three additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by state health officials.
In all, 4,343 New Mexicans have died of the disease, including 80 Rio Arriba County residents.
The state also reported 87 new cases of the coronavirus, including seven in Santa Fe County, 13 in both Bernalillo and Doña counties, and 10 in San Juan County.
As of Thursday, the state's cumulative case count was 205,629 and there were 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 62.3 percent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 69.5 percent of residents were inoculated.
