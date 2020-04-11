Gerard Martinez feels a step away from heaven when he plays his guitar and sings praises to the Lord every Sunday at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community.
As director of the Life Teen Choir, Martinez said the group of singers and musicians sometimes experiences spiritual and religious moments that are undefinable.
“We were really looking forward to celebrating Easter,” said Martinez, who has been doing music ministry for more than four decades, including about 20 years at Santa Maria de la Paz. “It’s not going to happen.”
The new coronavirus, which has claimed more than 108,000 lives worldwide, crippled economies and altered the everyday behaviors of people not just in New Mexico but around the globe, also has upended the way Christians will celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year — a day marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. But for Martinez and other devout Catholics in the City of Holy Faith, the epidemic has only strengthened their connection to God and opened their eyes to the beauty that still surrounds them in uncertain times.
“I think it’s just a great opportunity for us to really get into ourselves, value these things like having dinner with family to get reconnected not only with ourselves but our family, our loved ones, those that we’re quarantined with, and to reflect,” said Martinez, a 61-year-old father of four.
“I think we have to look at it as a blessing,” he added. “Is it a hard one? Oh, [expletive]. Pardon me. Yes it is. But we have to find the value in it.”
‘We have to respond prudently’
The pandemic, which prompted the Archdiocese of Santa Fe to close its churches a month ago as part of a statewide effort to try to contain the spread of the contagious disease, has been difficult for everyone, from priests to parishioners, Archbishop John C. Wester said.
“After 9/11, we were able to come together and console each other, support each other with our presence, and this is a crisis where we can’t do that, so we desperately miss it,” Wester said.
“But the reality is there’s nothing we can do about it,” the archbishop said. “We have to respond prudently to the vagaries of the virus. It’s out of our hands, so what do we do? Well, we fall back on our sacred teachings and our traditions as a Catholic church, and we see immediately that — the best way to put it is — Jesus said, ‘When two or three are gathered in my name, there I am in their midst.’ ”
Wester’s message to his flock this year is that “home is the holy place.”
“It’s not taking the place of church. The church is unique,” he said. “But it is helping people to see that during this time we can be present to Christ, and he to us, if we’re open to it.”
While Catholics “long for and miss desperately” the holy Eucharist, Wester said his flock will be able to — “please, God” — gather under the same roof in the future. In the meantime, he said, he wants Catholics to rejoice this Easter season.
“Just as the risen Christ appeared to the disciples in the midst of their homes and their fears as they were gathered at home, so, too, does Christ appear to us risen from the dead in our homes this year,” he said.
While some Christians may feel Easter this year is unlike any other, the first Easter was not in a crowded space with singing and praising either, Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community’s website says.
“On the very first Easter the disciples were locked in their house. It was dangerous for them to come out,” the website states. “This year, we might get to experience a taste of what that first Easter was like, still in our homes daring to believe that hope is on the horizon.”
The archbishop echoed that message.
“Just as in the upper room when the disciplines had dispersed after the crucifixion and they were so afraid, as we are afraid of the virus, they were so uncertain as we are uncertain, Jesus appeared to them in their room, and he said, ‘Peace be with you. I am with you.’ That’s very important to remember,” Wester said.
‘Lent has been holier’
Carmen Flórez-Mansi, music director at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, said the pastoral staff usually logs more than 100 hours during Holy Week in preparation for a series of “beautiful Masses” with flowers and singing. While the pandemic has forced the faithful to worship differently, Flórez-Mansi said the cathedral’s pastoral staff members still have been busy doing outreach to parishioners, planning Masses that are livestreamed over the internet and reaching out to the parish with online videos of prayer and song.
“We’re constantly doing videos and posting them on Facebook and YouTube and doing virtual Masses that we’ve been busy,” she said. “It’s been a different way to connect but really connecting with people in a very profound and deep way.”
Though it’s different, Flórez-Mansi said this year’s Holy Week is “one of the most holy I’ve ever experienced.”
“I know that there’s some of these religious organizations that keep saying, ‘You can’t keep us from coming together in prayer.’ I’m like, ‘No one is keeping you from coming together in prayer. You just have to work a little harder at it. You just have to be creative, and you have to come out of your normalcy,’ ” she said.
The change has allowed Flórez-Mansi, who is usually running between rehearsals and tending to myriad duties, to spend more time with her family at home. When her two sons were younger, she said, the family would pray together after dinner every night. When her oldest went to college at the University of Denver, his absence “just left the three of us,” she said, referring to her husband and 15-year-old son. But now the entire family is back together.
“Because we’re isolated, because we don’t have [choir] practice to run to, I don’t have rehearsals for everything under the moon, all of this stuff, we’re cooking together and then eating a nice dinner and then sitting in our living room and doing our prayers,” she said. “So, I think that this Lent has been holier in that sense, that I’ve had more personal time to pray with my family, to pray individually and to kind of be quiet, quieter.”
Relying on faith to get through pandemic
Dolores Dow Ortiz, a cathedral parishioner who serves as a Eucharistic minister and docent, said she misses seeing her friends and family and the many visitors who go to Mass at the cathedral downtown.
“I miss the music, Communion, and breaking bread with my brothers and sisters in Christ,” she said, adding that she also will miss seeing the children in their bonnets and carrying their Easter baskets at church.
“My husband and I will be watching [Easter Mass] on TV with our candle, palms, holy water and an Easter lily,” she said. “I will be in my bonnet and pajamas.”
Dow Ortiz, who prays “we never do this again,” said she created an altar at home. The altar includes a Bible, palms, candles and rosaries.
“Because I couldn’t get to the church, I created one for us at home to pray to,” she said.
Martinez, who is an academic adviser at Santa Fe Community College, jokes that he gave up Easter for Lent. For him, Easter is “a long way away.”
“The resurrection is going to take place when this is all over and we start to gather. We’ll be able to hug, get close, shake hands, cry with each other, breathe within the same personal distance,” he said.
“We’re going through this journey, and the only thing that’s going to get us through this journey is faith, whatever that faith is, whether it’s Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist. It’s our collective faith. That’s what’s going to strengthen us as a people, as our respective religions and as a humanity.”
The Santa Fe native, who recites the serenity prayer several times throughout the day to try to keep up his faith, encouraged others not to look at the sorrow and hardship born out of the coronavirus but to look at the blessings in their lives.
“Hopefully, they’ll go inward and find out what church really means,” he said.
“It’s not a physical space. Yes, it’s a place that we go to. It’s a house. But my God, take a look at a blossom outside. We get to breathe some of the best air on the planet — we really do. Appreciate what we don’t have and when it comes back and we have it, oh we can be truly grateful.”
