Thirty more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, the state said Tuesday.
The Department of Health reported an additional 893 coronavirus cases and said men and women ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s were the most recent victims of the disease. One of the deaths was a Santa Fe County man in his 90s who'd been hospitalized, the state said.
The state's hospitalization count rose slightly to 715.
Santa Fe County reported one of its lowest totals in many months, with 37 new virus cases. Tuesday's report was headed by 231 new cases in Bernalillo County, 105 in Doña Ana County and 89 in Sandoval County.
In all, New Mexico has seen 157,974 COVID-19 cases, with 2,794 deaths.
