State Department of Health officials said New Mexico has suffered its third pediatric death due to COVID-19.
The child from Doña Ana County, whose age was not listed, had been hospitalized and suffered from underlying conditions. Hers was one of four deaths reported by the state on Tuesday. The others were in San Juan, Otero and Bernalillo counties.
In all, 4,330 New Mexicans have died during the COVID-19 crisis.
New Mexico reported 100 new coronavirus infections, including four in Santa Fe County. The state is on the precipice of reaching the 60 percent mark in fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 16, reporting 59.9 percent on Tuesday.
There are 79 people in hospitals fighting COVID-19, the Department of Health said.
