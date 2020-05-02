A resident of an assisted living center in Santa Fe who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week has received negative results in two subsequent tests, a spokesman said.
Justin Yee, a spokesman for Houston-based LifeWell Senior Living, the parent company of Legacy at Santa Fe, said in an email the results of the patient's third test came back negative late Friday.
Three employees of Legacy at Santa Fe have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. After the third worker received a positive test result April 25, all staff and residents were tested, Yee said. One resident's test came back positive. A subsequent rapid test was negative. The resident, who had no symptoms of the illness caused by the virus, was tested a third time Wednesday.
While several residential care facilities in the state have had deadly outbreaks of the illness, COVID-19, Legacy is the only facility in Santa Fe that has reported confirmed cases of the virus.
