If we’re in a war, it’s one marked by mutiny and inept commanders.
A man living in rural Colorado said he defied a stay-at-home order, contracted the novel coronavirus and then had to be airlifted to a hospital. He required six days of treatment in a special ward that filled up with other coronavirus patients.
“I’m ashamed of myself for not taking this seriously,” he wrote on Facebook during a painful convalescence in which he slept on ice packs to break his fever.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made the baffling decision to reopen beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, small-town residents, including some business owners, pleaded with him to close state parks. They feared tourists carrying the coronavirus would overwhelm places without resources to treat the sick.
Kemp, a Republican in his first term as governor, took his time before relenting to constituents who showed superior judgment. He finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
Perhaps he took notice of photos and television coverage of crowds mixing in the parks. Seeing all those potential carriers of the coronavirus might have forced him to act.
And in Northern New Mexico, an untold number of residents wouldn’t break a religious tradition to do their part in a pandemic. Instead of staying home to minimize the chance of infection, they made a Holy Week pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
The New Mexican received some criticism for reporting this story. But it couldn’t be ignored. People without symptoms of the coronavirus can carry it, as can the most devout worshippers.
More examples of stupidity in crisis surface each day.
Just when the country seems to have rejected all the phony claims about the coronavirus being less dangerous than seasonal flu, more attempts to downplay the disease take hold.
One is that the death total from the coronavirus is overstated. Those making this argument say elderly people who had other health problems are inflating the statistics.
If we’re in a war, it’s one in which some will undercut their allies for growing old.
The potency of the coronavirus is not only that it can kill and sicken people, but that it divides them.
An angry woman phoned me last week to say Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s declaration of a health emergency had wrecked Santa Fe’s economy.
“You, you should go downtown and look at what she’s done,” the caller said, her voice approaching a scream.
I work downtown. Each day I walk by the shuttered stores and the empty Plaza in the course of doing a job I’m fortunate to have.
The economy in Santa Fe is now similar to most other cities. It’s been shattered in record time.
So have careers and lives. Across the country, more than 16 million people have been laid off or furloughed in less than a month and are seeking unemployment benefits. More will be added to the jobless rolls as businesses fade.
Kemp, Lujan Grisham and all other governors are under pressure to restart the economy while containing the coronavirus.
This is asking the impossible.
If the country is reopened before the coronavirus is blunted, infections will soar, death tolls will climb and the economy will be as bad or worse than it is today.
The wise course is not the easy one. Keeping most of the country dormant until the coronavirus is curbed would provide a path to a slow recovery.
Even so, debate goes on each day about how long the country can withstand a shutdown before the economy sinks to the point where there’s nothing left to build on.
Some want to take their chances by restarting everything and going wherever they please.
The fellow in Colorado might have been one of those.
At age 46, he disregarded the coronavirus until it threatened his life.
He felt remorse, realizing his behavior also might have endangered other people.
If we’re in a war, there’s bound to be survivor guilt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
Our "sainted" Governor continues to lead by exhortation, safe on the 4th floor. Mayor Webber's proclamation on the 6th finally forced some action by the Governor in response. She still is confused about masks, which the rest of the world uses, and still seems ignorant of IR temperature scans, also used worldwide. Having never been a leader, she remains a politician, not a leader. And her weak Cabinet, including Kunkel and Lucero, at Corrections are part of the problem. And, Milan, you're more likely to see the problem at the grocery stores, not downtown. The Governor should to there, to the grocery stores, as Webber did.
One issue with the Governor's Covid coverage is how poor the web pages are, in style and content. For an example of what coverage COULD look like:
https://www.dailylobo.com/article/2020/04/coronavirus-in-new-mexico-by-the-numbers
Our Governor is to be commended. She's making hard choices that will save lives while endangering her political career in ways more leaders in this country should take to heart. Governor Go is doing right by the people that live in this state with no consideration of the impact to her own political survival. State republicans and other Trumpian sleep should be such leaders. Maybe if we hadn't sat on our hands for 8 weeks early this year we'd be in a different place. Today, Lujan Grisham is rocking the right message and is leading in a time of crisis, not living in some make believe alternate universe where we can do and say things in a vacuum with impunity which in the real world consequences for our state and the people that live here. You go Girl!
Mr. Hunter, how long have you been on "Governor Grabby" Grisham's staff? Be sure, she's merely following the DNC party-line, not unlike the resistant "Governors" following the RNC party-line.
Different sides of the same dirty coin. Nary, a true leader. "You go Girl", indeed.
Farther, much farther.
I don't think that is a fair assumption/conclusion. There are plenty of Governors who followed the science including republican Governors who wanted to protect their citizens instead of waiting for the go-ahead signal from "Dear Leader". The late comers and resistors are pretty much mostly in the deep south, go figure.....
D...I appreciate your reply. It's not, ultimately, a Science vs. Religion divide, even in a text-book Act of God, it's all about "Red", "Blue", and their multinational "Corporate America" benefactors. Straight party-line Treason. In other words, business as usual.
Thank-you Mr Simonich, for your powerful perspective.
In the now-historic "Declaration of 2008", I exposed "America's" new "god",
"The Golden Calf of Capitalism". Soon afterwards, "America" began an Economic
downward-spiral from which it will never recover.
Today, multinational "Corporate America" and their subservient politicians posing as "leaders"continue to place profits before everything - including Human-Beings.
Wickedly proclaiming worship as "non-essential", yet Abortion as "essential"?
Now, a once-blessed and prosperous nation, rightfully withers - despite Divinely-inspired declaration after declaration. Warning, after warning.
Golden Calf, anyone?
Maybe Prince Michael you could go back to your kingdom and make hard decisions for your subjects.
Ms. Beninato, please, be not further deceived. I can only focus upon hard solutions.
Thank you Milan for yet another poignant and fact based column. It seems that stupidity rules the day with groups whose only source of "facts" is from their state sponsored misinformation machine. It is another example of the dumbing down of America and our further loss of credibility in a world that should be ruled right now by science and medicine. Those who favor the rush to sacrifice some people for the almighty dollar, seem to forget that they and their families are at risk and are not immune because of who they choose to believe or their political affiliation. Further I do not appreciate that because they think they are immune it is an acceptable risk to put others at risk. Thinning the herds of the non-science believing sheep might look like a plus for the rest of us but this virus is not that selective, it can infect believers of science as well as naysayers. The pain will (would) be short(er) if everyone was on board with the science.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.