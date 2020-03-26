Teens really aren’t sure what to think of the novel coronavirus — seemingly the only thing in the news nowadays.
Since the outbreak reached New Mexico — its first reported case was on March 11 in Socorro County — leaders have enforced shutdowns of schools and businesses and encouraged residents not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Folks are unemployed and uninsured, the economy is suffering greatly, and residents of all ages and backgrounds are filled with hysteria and fear.
Teens — who will be forced to take online courses perhaps through the end of the school year, postpone ACT and SAT exams, and avoid face-to-face social interactions for a while — say they are not strangers to the virus’ consequences. In Santa Fe, younger generations are wrestling with feelings of excitement, anxiety and terror. During what is meant to be a transformative time in their lives, many high schoolers say they feel more uncertain about the future than ever.
“This virus has really changed my perspective on how easily events can be canceled and changed,” said Dominic Alei, a senior at Desert Academy. “This virus has shown me that life is not as predictable as we might think.”
Daily life already has shifted drastically in New Mexico, as activities and routines — eating out at restaurants, shopping at stores and working out at gyms — are no longer accessible. Locals like Alei have expressed concerns regarding how difficult it is to socialize, exercise and keep themselves distracted while also practicing social distancing.
Alei, an avid skier, said he’s most upset that Ski Santa Fe decided to end its season nearly a month early, on March 15. Though folks are still “skinning,” or uphill skiing, the facility’s lifts and lodge are closed. Alei said he feels the closure was unnecessary and that it’s “quite devastating to miss a month of skiing.”
The greatest impact on teens, aside from hobbies and social life, however, will perhaps be school.
“E-learning” went into effect this week for many students in Santa Fe, as schools want to avoid putting children and families at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. Many teens say this is a mild nuisance, as academic expectations remain just as high, yet they are not able to socialize or receive direct help from teachers.
Audrey Bolin, a junior at Desert Academy, said although she’s still processing the change, she believes “it’s a bad idea to have us sitting in front of computers all day.”
“I feel it’s harder this way because a large part of high school is the social aspect to it, which can’t be obtained through online learning,” she said.
Luke Trevisani, a junior at Santa Fe Prep, said he’s concerned the move toward online schooling could last through the end of the year. If so, it “will cause problems,” he said, noting it’s easy for kids to treat this time like a vacation and become distracted. He cautions peers to stay focused, as there will surely be tests at the end of the school year — even into summer.
Currently, the ACT and SAT exams have delayed their testing dates in order to limit social contact. The College Board issued a statement that its
May 2 SAT has been canceled, while the ACT has rescheduled its April 4 test to June 13 and July 18. This is just another academic stressor for
high schoolers as they plan ahead.
“I haven’t taken [the tests] yet, and I really hope that me not being able to take it yet does not penalize me,” Trevisani said.
While the school closures hopefully will have little impact on the college application process, upperclassmen who had planned to visit universities this spring are concerned they may have a harder time deciding where to apply and/or attend. Many college tours have been canceled, while other schools, such as the University of Denver, are offering virtual visits online.
Bolin, who had planned to look at colleges over spring break, said although she’s worried about having tours canceled, “I feel lucky that I’m a junior, so I still have time.”
Amid these countless stressors, the most worrisome is the mysterious nature of the virus and the fact no one really knows how long its effects will last.
Dr. Karen Lorusso, a local oncologist, said although she is optimistic about faster testing and hospital administrators’ efforts to think and plan ahead, she did caution: “Santa Fe hasn’t seen the brunt of the epidemic yet.”
Yet, there’s still hope amid the chaos.
Many teens say they are trying to find ways to stay healthy and entertained for however long is needed. Trevisani said he plans to play more board games and spend time with family; Alei said he will hike up the mountain to go skiing and work on editing films; and Sebbie Schriber, a junior at Santa Fe Prep, will focus his energy on drawing and making music.
Whatever it is, “Do things that you find therapeutic,” Schriber advised.
“My lifestyle is definitely changed, but I think approaching it like a new adventure and trying to stay optimistic is important,” Bolin said.
