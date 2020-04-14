Sam Neale could've wished to meet his favorite celebrity.
He could've wished for a trip to the beach or Disneyland.
Instead, he wished to help others.
Neale, a 17-year-old cancer survivor, is using a wish he was granted from Make-A-Wish New Mexico to help health care workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic by assembling kits for them with everything from restaurant and grocery store gift cards to bleach and hand sanitizer.
"His idea for this wish came about because he is so grateful for the care that he’s receiving," Sara Lister, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico, said Tuesday.
"He sees what health care workers are going through right now, and he just felt really compelled to give back to that community during this time," she said.
Neale, a junior at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, said he wanted to show his gratitude to a group of people who helped him after he was diagnosed with cancer last year.
"Every time you needed them, they would be right there for you," he said, referring to the doctors, nurses and staff at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. "They were great people, always kind, compassionate."
Neale was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after a skiing accident in Angel Fire last year.
"We kind of joke that not only the doctors and nurses saved his life but skiing saved his life because we had no idea he had cancer until he broke his leg," his father, Tom, said. "The cancer had eaten away at his bone and weakened his bone, and that’s what caused the break. He had quite a bit of cancer, so we feel that was a lucky accident."
Tom Neale said his son, who is in remission, always had a charitable cause in mind when Make-A-Wish New Mexico granted him a wish.
“He always had kind of a desire to do something for someone else," Tom Neale said.
The younger Neale said he had considered wishing for the construction of a water well in Africa or providing food to impoverished people either in this country or elsewhere.
"I was just thinking about how we could use the wish to help people," he said, adding that he decided to focus his efforts on helping health care workers amid news about the challenges they were facing in the midst of the coronavirus.
"The Make-A-Wish organization is really good at what they do; I didn’t have much doubts that they couldn’t pull this off," he said.
Lister said her organization is working with health care professionals in the area to determine how to distribute what are being called "Sam's Wish Kits" and which health care workers are most in need.
"We’re really going to be working with the hospitals to figure out distribution," she said.
Sam's wish is unlike any other her organization has ever seen.
"We have had other wishes to give, but not on this level," she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted Make-A-Wish New Mexico's ability to grant wishes, many of which are travel-related, Lister said. Even more tangible wishes, such as a new bicycle or a gaming system, are difficult to grant under the state's stay-at-home order, she said.
"When Sam came to us with this wish, we were just in awe of his selflessness and his kindness and desire to give back," Lister said. "For us as an organization, it’s an honor to grant this wish and really do something with the entire community to help our health care heroes right now."
Sam is inviting the community to get involved in his wish by donating items to create at least 100 kits. Lister said his wish is being supported by the Jennifer Riordan Foundation, named after an Albuquerque woman who was killed in 2018 in an in-flight explosion aboard a Southwest Airlines jetliner.
"I actually knew Jennifer and was friends with her — Jennifer was all about giving back," Lister said. "When I talked with her husband about this wish, he said, 'The foundation wants to sponsor it. We think it’s amazing, and this is what Jennifer was all about.' "
In a statement, Michael Riordan said the foundation was honored to be part of an effort that recognizes "the heroic efforts of health care workers."
"Jennifer believed in giving back to the community and always promoted kindness, and Sam’s wish is such a kind gesture in a time where we need to show each other love," Michael Riordan was quoted as saying.
Lister said the foundation's gift is being matched by Clay and Shawna Holderman. Clay Holderman is a member of the Make-A-Wish New Mexico board and the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque.
"We will use those funds that they are giving us to purchase items for the wish kits," Lister said. "In order to put everything in that we want to, that Sam has identified as being his goal, we would definitely need the community to help donate in order to get 100 kits."
