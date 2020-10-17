Santa Fe Public Schools is preparing for an anticipated reopening of elementary schools in a hybrid-learning model Oct. 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Mexican reached out to teachers, a principal and Superintendent Veronica García to talk about how they have approached their jobs this year given the challenges they’ve faced, and whether the pandemic has affected how they feel about their profession.
Veronica García
superintendent, Santa Fe Public Schools
I’ve approached my work focusing on ethical relational leadership. The pandemic has placed the relational aspect of teaching, learning and leading at the forefront.
Relationships are the key to holding a student’s attention, to making a meeting effective or sensing that something is not quite right with a student.
Leading amid competing priorities is difficult. Some want limited screen time and less structure; others want the exact opposite. Others want or must remain on remote while others are ready for hybrid. I strive to hear all voices while prioritizing the safety and health of our students and staff.
Like everyone else, I ride the pandemic roller coaster, feeling encouraged, discouraged, emboldened and done. When the PED [Public Education Department] reentry guidance documents were posted this summer, I thought there weren’t enough days before the start of school to prepare, but we did it and we continue to meet the ever-changing requirements.
I have been encouraged by the candidness of our teachers, parents and school leaders, though visiting with them in online spaces is not ideal. I’m typically in front of a computer for eight to 12 hours a day, which is physically demanding and presents another set of issues that I haven’t yet resolved.
Overall, I remain optimistic because I know we are prepared and ready to welcome students back to the classroom when it is safe to do so. Make no mistake, when it comes to educating our students, we remain a continuous improvement district, learning from what does and doesn’t work and adjusting accordingly.
Michelle Armijo
third grade teacher, Piñon Elementary School
I have two high stakes in education: the teacher in me and the mama in me.
From a teacher’s perspective, I had strong reservations about moving into the hybrid-teaching model.
With remote learning, students have access to teachers five days a week, all day long. The parents in my class are going above and beyond, but they are working, too. It is my job to make sure their child is successful in remote learning, even when they do not have someone at home to guide them. I have those kids check in with me after every assignment to get into their next assignment. I text them when lunch is over to get into their special classes (art, physical education, music) and I call them to go to their reading group.
Teachers spent early mornings, late nights and weekends to try to be effective remote teachers. It took weeks to get students, parents and the technology working in an effective manner.
We do not have a foolproof plan for hybrid, and with COVID-19 cases rising, there is a great chance we will go back to remote learning.
The “mama” perspective contradicts that, however.
My daughter sits in our living room alone all day. She has “recess” alone, too. If my students need extra help or my colleagues need to discuss something, my daughter spends her lunch alone, too. It is heartbreaking to see.
She has an amazing teacher who holds office hours to help students, but I also hear her chatting about anything my daughter brings up. She misses her friends, but, more important, she misses in-person learning.
The mama in me realized that other kids need to be back in school for those same reasons. The mama in me volunteered to teach in hybrid.
I want these children to have their “happy” back. They need each other right now.
Alyssa Maestas
first grade teacher, Amy Biehl Community School
As a young child, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher.
I was going to be a teacher who made a difference in our community by loving my students and treating them like the capable beings that they are. I would listen to them, accept them, encourage them when they needed it and celebrate their successes. For the past several years, I have been able to do that.
I have accepted over 160 students into my classroom and created a learning space tailored to each of their needs.
This year, my classroom is my computer screen filled with 16 squares of sweet and smiling students.
Those students might not physically be in my classroom, but they are in my heart. Together, we are making history. I remind my students that this year will be something they remember forever because it is the year that education came into their homes.
Distance learning has not been easy. When my own children, Stephen, 7, and Amira, 3, fall asleep, I spend the next few hours completing lesson plans and working on my own graduate school coursework. As I check my email each night, I often see colleagues and my principal still working tirelessly.
This pandemic has brought some tough and exhausting challenges. I know that this will lead to some positive and much needed shifts in education. Our students deserve quality education where technology is utilized, community is built and their interests help design our lessons.
My students were studying weather a few weeks ago, and I was able to reach out to television meteorologists Steve Stucker and Connor Lewis. They provided these rich, meaningful videos for my students that answered their questions and extended their knowledge. This is one example of how we can use this time to bring the knowledge of our community to our students.
Education in New Mexico will prevail, and I am excited to be part of the shift.
Carl Marano
principal, Santa Fe High School
My approach to my job has not changed, as I believe in being a strong, positive leader who always puts students first.
The main reason I entered the field of education was to make an impact on students and provide them the direction to help them be successful and overcome all obstacles. This is even more imperative during this difficult time for our students and families.
I pride myself on being responsive and accessible in supporting our students and families, along with supporting our staff in transitioning to a new way of teaching and learning. I am so proud of our staff and what they have done to be there for our students.
Even though we are in these challenging times, it has not changed my perspective about my career. I do feel that providing our students with a quality education is an essential service, and right now I am discouraged because our students can’t attend school in person or participate in extracurricular activities.
We are not serving them appropriately. Our students are depressed, anxious and want to drop out of school. Our students need to be back in school, and we can do this safely. For someone who has been in education for 23 years and was born and raised in this great city, I hurt for our youth and can’t wait to see them in person.
Nik Kolkmeyer
physical education teacher, Aspen Community School
I always like to begin each year with my story to my students.
My dream was always to become a physical education teacher, since I was in middle school. It was at Capshaw Middle School, under the guidance of Christina Lujan, where my ambition was set in stone.
I am so fortunate to be a PE teacher at Aspen Community School, but everything changed for us in March, when COVID-19 hit our state. Before then, I thought of my career as sort of a kaleidoscope — a multifaceted agenda with so many angles and options. I was driven to get youngsters moving and breathing hard.
Now, I feel teaching has more of a Ouija board effect — one narrow, distorted viewpoint through a lens (the webcam and PC screen) and at the control of some higher order (the internet and governing officials).
Instead of walking into my gym on a mission to perfect my craft, I’m just trying to compile effective lessons, copy and paste video links and figure out the different learning platforms we use. Searching on a computer screen and filling out survey questions was not what they taught me at university.
This year is really just based on hope that my students get the most of their lessons, COVID cases dissolve so we can return to the gym and the field, my internet doesn’t disconnect, and I get more than nine students to log in and participate fully.
It has not deterred my attitude toward education or its delivery. That’s a credit to my school and the amazing, unrelenting leadership that really works for us. They want to know how we feel and what works best or doesn’t work at all. I would teach on Mars with a stick and rock if an administration and leadership is personable and friendly, organized and effective, as well as approachable.
It sounds strange, but I can ask for an inch, and they will give me a mile, no questions asked.
