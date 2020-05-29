The state Public Education Department has convened a task force of 30 legislators, educators, students and parents to develop a reopening plan for schools as it seeks to balance public health concerns with needs to restart classroom learning and key social services.
Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, said the task is urgent following a spring when New Mexico students — sent home in March by the COVID-19 crisis — got much of their instruction online, to varying degrees of success.
"Talking with other teachers these last few months, they [the past few months] were better than nothing but not much better than nothing," said Soules, an Advanced Placement psychology teacher at Oñate High School.
"Schools can be a great equalizer when kids are at school. When kids are at home, we know rich kids move ahead. The gap between affluent and not affluent in education is going to be even worse if distance learning is our model for education going forward."
Both Public Education Department spokeswoman Nancy Martira and legislators said they would like to finalize plans for reopening entirely or partially by August, but no concrete deadlines or timelines have been set. Martira also said the final decision will be shared between the Public Education and Health departments and the Governor's Office.
Mary Parr-Sanchez, president of National Education Association-New Mexico who previously taught eighth grade for 25 years in Las Cruces, echoed Soules' urgency to return students to classrooms.
"A lot of teachers are anxious to get back in school because we see that as the best path forward to kids, as a lot of kids have been really isolated. Yes, I worry about academics, but I'm also really worried about kids not socializing," Parr-Sanchez said. "And we know that teachers are the most common reporters of abuse and neglect in the home. But without seeing our kids, we don't know."
The task force is making contingency plans for fully returning to campus, partially returning to campus, and transitioning between classroom and distance learning in the event of an outbreak. State school health officer Tom Massaro urged patience and cautioned about uncertainties in how the disease affects children while acknowledging business reopenings might force the state to open schools.
"You really can't reopen the economy without reopening schools, but we can't reopen schools without developing a clear public health perspective on the situation," Massaro said. "No rational person wants to do anything in restarting that will ultimately hurt those involved."
Task force members say they've discussed taking the temperature of every student and asking school boards to alter dress code policies to require masks, which Soules said might face political obstacles.
"What do you do about kids whose parents don't believe the virus exists and say no to a mask?" Soules said. "Do you deny them schooling?"
Earlier this week, Kristy Janda Wagner, Santa Fe Public Schools’ executive director of operations, told the school board the district expects to spend an additional $1.7 million on custodians in order to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for wiping down surfaces if schools reopen.
"Our existing staff can't keep up with both their current responsibilities and new sanitization cycle," Wagner said. "If we have full buildings, we'll be cleaning desks and hard surfaces several times a day."
Superintendent Veronica García told the Legislative Education Study Committee the district would hire 23 additional full-time nurses if funds were available.
Well before the pandemic hit, New Mexico's public schools already faced a severe shortage of school nurses.
Legislation proposed in 2019 would have required a full-time school nurse in every school with at least 250 students, but the measure died. According to an analysis of the bill, 305 schools in New Mexico do not have a full-time registered nurse, and it would cost around $14.1 million annually to fill the gap. According to the National Education Association, there are 780 students for every school nurse in New Mexico.
"Boy, it would be great if we had more school nurses," Massaro said. "Still, the Public Education Department works closely with the Department of Health's offices for schools and adolescent health. We will have to build on that partnership."
Through two virtual meetings, task force members said no final decisions have been made. Rep. Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, said the goal is to get students back in school as soon as possible.
"We'd love to be back in August," Trujillo said. "That's all dependent on the facts and the science."
