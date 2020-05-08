The following Santa Fe restaurants and cafés are currently offering takeout and delivery options. All menus are subject to change. Please call or check websites for updates, and tip generously when picking up your order.
35 Degrees North Coffee, 60 E. San Francisco St., 505-983-6138, 35northcoffee.com. Go online to set up a subscription for delivery of coffee beans. Available every other Tuesday.
315 Restaurant & Wine Bar, 315 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-986-9190, 315santafe.com. Call for pick-up 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Andiamo, 322 Garfield St., 505-995-9595, andiamosantafe.com. Order and pay online from the regular menu 4:30-8 p.m. Curbside pick-up.
Annapurna’s World Vegetarian Café, 1620 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-988-9688, chaishoppe.com. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for takeout. Menu posted online. Call to order. Doordash and Selflane also available.
Apothecary Restaurant, 133 W. San Francisco St., 505-986-5037, santafeoxygenbar.com/menu. Special Asian fusion menu and regular menu online. Available 4:30-9:30 p.m. every day but Friday. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up, in-house delivery, or Grubhub, Fetch, and Uber Eats.
Arable, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-303-3816, arablesantafe.com. Locally sourced farm-to-table items to-go. Curbside pick-up available 2-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Arroyo Vino Restaurant & Wine Shop, 218 Camino La Tierra, 505-983-2100, arroyovino.com. Dinner-to-go menu, 3-course prix fixe or a la carte. Curbside pick-up 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Orders accepted until 6:30 p.m. Wine pairings also available. See menu online and call to place your order.
Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe, 3201 Richards Lane, Unit B, 505-471-0891, cacaosantafe.com. Online shopping, curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and home delivery Wednesday and Friday of handcrafted chocolate and fresh roasted coffee. See website for details.
Back Road Pizza, 1807 Second St., Unit 1, 505-955-9055, backroadpizza.com. Order from special online menu 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grocery and bulk dry goods also available. Call 505-955-9055 or text 505-570-3702 when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Baja Tacos, 2621 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8762, restaurantji.com/nm/santa-fe/baja-tacos-/. Drive-up service, carryout, and delivery from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Baskin Robbins, 500 N. Guadalupe St., Suite B, DeVargas Center, 505-820-3131. Open 2-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Beer Creek Brewing Company, 3810 NM 14, 505-471-9271, beercreekbrew.com. Order from full menu online for pick-up 5-9:30 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Betterday Coffee and Kitchen, 905 W. Alameda St., 505-428-0876, squareup.com/store/betterday. Order online takeout food and coffee drinks 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Blue Corn Brewery, 4056 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-1800, bluecornbrewery.com. Open 12-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Call to place your order for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Growlers available.
Bread Shop, 1708 Lena St., no phone, breadshopsf.com. See menu, preorder, and pay online. Pick up at the window 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Bruno’s Pizza, 1512 Paseo de Peralta, 505-690-0966, Bruno.biz. Call or order online for curbside delivery 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grubhub and Fetch also available. Call for special kids’ offers. Healthcare workers and first responders receive a 20 percent discount.
Bumble Bee’s Baja Grill, 301 Jefferson, 505-820-2862, bumblebeesbajagrill.com. Takeout available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
The Burrito Company, 111 Washington Ave., 505-660-7908, burritocompanysf.com. Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pick-up. Full menu.
Cafecito, 922A Shoofly St., 505-310-0089, cafecitosantafe.com. Full menu. Frozen empanadas also available. In-house delivery and curbside pick-up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Café Fina, 624 Old Las Vegas Hwy., 505-466-3886, cafefinasantafe.com. Call or order online. Drive-up open for brunch items daily, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and pastries and beverages available until 4 p.m. Dinner available 4-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Café Grazie, 3530 Zafarano Dr., C-3, 505-471-0108, cafegraziesantafe.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Takeout, curbside, and delivery. Call or order online. Call when you arrive for curbside pick-up.
Chicago Dog Express, 600 Cerrillos Rd., 505-984-2798, no website. Takeout 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. Serving Vienna Beef Hot Dogs, breakfast burritos, as well as red or green Frito pies in three sizes.
Chili’s Restaurant: 3795 Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-9286, chilis.com. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for takeout, curbside, and Door Dash.
Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe, 821 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-984-1980, chocolatemaven.com. Bakery and takeout 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Delivery 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Gift certificates. Order online or call for more info.
Clafoutis French Bakery and Restaurant, 333 W. Cordova Rd., 505-988-1809, clafoutis.biz. Call in for curbside delivery 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cleopatra Cafe Downtown, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7381, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open for takeout 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday. Delivery also available via Fetch, Grubhub, Dashing Delivery, and Uber Eats.
Cleopatra Cafe Southside, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-474-5644, cleopatrasantafe.com. Open for takeout daily 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Delivery by Fetch, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Cowgirl Santa Fe, 319 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-2565, cowgirlsantafe.com. Takeout and delivery by Dashing Delivery, Fetch.
Dolina Cafe & Bakery, 402 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-9394, dolinasantafe.com. Takeout 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Limited menu.
El Méson Restaurant & Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave., 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Place orders after 4 p.m. Ten percent discount for cash payments, curbside pick-up only. See website for details and menu.
El Milagro Restaurant, 3482 Zafarano Dr., 505-490-5589, elmilagro505.com. Takeout and curbside delivery from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
El Nido, 1577 Bishops Lodge Rd., 505-954-1272, elnidosantafe.com. Curbside pickup. Special menu posted online.
El Parasol, Six locations. Hours, phone numbers, and addresses online. Drive-up windows at Cerrillos Road and Los Alamos locations, elparasol.com.
El Queretano, 4430 Airport Rd., 505-501-5797, no website. Takeout available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Fiesta Oaxaca, 135 W. Palace Ave., Suite 101, 505-982-9525, fiestaoaxacasf.com. Menu online. Call to order. Available for curbside pick-up or delivery 12-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Delivery by Fetch, Doordash, or direct from restaurant for $10 fee.
Fire & Hops, 222 N. Guadalupe St., 505-954-1635, fireandhopsgastropub.com. Daily menu available for no-contact pickup 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Menu and order online.
FitMania Meal Prep, 720 St. Michael’s Dr., 505-227-5400, fitmaniameals.com. Available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Takeout or delivery within Santa Fe for $4.99. Meals ready within 48 hours.
Flying Tortilla, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-1680, flyingtortillasantafe.com. See menu online and call in order for curbside pick-up, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The French Pastry Shop & Creperie, 100 E. San Francisco St., La Fonda on the Plaza, 505-983-6697, thefrenchpastryshop.com. Open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Frogurt, 2801 Rodeo Rd., Suite B-11, 505-474-6336, frogurt-nm.com. Located at Rodeo Plaza Shopping Center. Open daily 12-8 p.m. for curbside pick-up and carryout. Frappes, smoothies, acai bowls, beignets, shaka boom waffles, crush artisan snow cream, Belgian waffles.
Gruet Winery, Hotel St. Francis, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-989-9463, gruetwinery.com. Call for curbside pick-up or home delivery. Delivery fee of $10 for orders over $100. Order online for free shipping on “spring special” four-pack.
Harry’s Roadhouse, 96 B Old Las Vegas Highway, 505-989-4629, harrysroadhousesantafe.com. Takeout 11 a.m.-7 p.m daily. Menu online. Call or go online to order.
Henry & The Fish, 217 W. San Francisco St., 505-995-1191, henryandthefish.com. Open 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Online menu and ordering. Breakfast, lunch, and special dinner menu (order dinner 24 hours in advance). Also, coffee/espresso, gelato, and fresh baked goods. Curbside pickup and delivery; free delivery downtown.
Honeymoon Brewery, 907 W. Alameda, Unit B, 505-303-3139, honeymoonbrewery.com. Contactless pick-up for bottles of hard kombucha, six-packs of locally made beer (Second Street, La Cumbre, Ex Novo), bottles of wine, and locally made NA drinks. Pick-up available 12-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Order/pay/schedule a pick-up online. Twenty percent discounts on entire online purchases on Tuesdays and Saturdays and 40 percent off entire orders for frontline workers who order on Fridays.
Iconik Coffee Roasters, 1600 Lena St. or 314 S. Guadalupe St., iconikcoffee.com. Order and pay online 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks, house-baked pastries. Curbside pick-up.
India House, 2501 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-2651, indiahousenm.com. Open 4:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Curbside service and takeout.
Izanami, 21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, 505-428-6409, izanamitakeout.com. Open 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Weekly family-style menu, specials and retail selections available. Order online or phone. Delivery and curbside.
Java Joe’s, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-310-0534, javajoessantafenm.com. Order online for curbside or drive-thru pickup 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Java Junction, 2855 Highway 14, Madrid, 505-438-2772, java-junction.com. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Full drink and food menu for takeout at side window.
Jinja Bar & Bistro, 510 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4321, jinjabistro.com. Open 12-8 p.m. Gift certificates available online. Buy five, get one free.
Joe’s Dining, 2801 Rodeo Rd., 505-471-3800, joesdining.com. Open 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Menu on website updated daily. Curbside pick-up.
Kakawa Chocolate House, 1050 Paseo de Peralta, 505-982-0388, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A, 505-930-5460, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; both kakawachocolates.com. Call for daily selections. Takeout and no-contact curbside pick-up available.
Kohnami Japanese Restaurant and Sushi, 313 S. Guadalupe St., 505-984-2002, kohnamirestaurant.com. Order online for no-contact curbside pick-up during regular hours.
La Boca, 72 W. Marcy St., call in 505-982-3433 or text order to 505-901-9374, labocasantafe.com. Takeout available 4-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Special menu posted online.
La Choza Restaurant, 905 Alarid St., 505-982-0909, lachozasf.com. Phone-in takeout orders 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Curbside pick-up and Dashing Delivery.
La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-995-2334, lafondasantafe.com. See menu online and call in orders. Takeout and curbside service, including alcohol, 4-7 p.m. daily. Receive 10 percent off your second order.
La Plancha de Eldorado, 7 Caliente Rd., 505-466-2060, laplanchadeeldorado.com. Call ahead for takeout orders of Latin-themed fare. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
L’Olivier, 229 Galisteo St., 505-989-1919, loliviersantafe.com/Menus/To_Go_Menu. Curbside pick-up and Doordash Delivery 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Menu online; changes every week.
Los Portrillos, 1947 Cerrillos Rd., 505-992-0550, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday. Call to order. Delivery and curbside takeout.
Love Yourself Café, 199 Paseo de Peralta, Suite D, 505-983-5683, loveyourselfcafe.net. Curbside, as well as delivery via Fetch, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Lu Lu’s Chinese Cuisine and Bar, 3011 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-9898 or 505-473-1688, chineserestaurantsantafe.com. Takeout 4:30-8:30 p.m. daily. Curbside service.
Madame Matisse French Cafe & Bakery, 1291 San Felipe Ave., 505-772-0949, madamematisse.com. Breakfast and lunch 8 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5-8 p.m. daily. Call to order.
Mampuku Ramen, 1965 Cerrillos Rd., 505-772-0169, selflane.com. Ramen, vegetarian izakaya items, and non-alcoholic beverages for Takeout or curbside pick-up. Order online or call from 12-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen, 555 W. Cordova Rd., 505-983-7929, marias-santafe.com. Takeout and delivery 12-8 p.m. daily. Special menu posted online.
Mariscos Costa Azul, 2875 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-4594, mariscoscostaazul.com. Takeout 12-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Market Steer Steakhouse, 210 Don Gaspar Ave., the Hotel St. Francis, 505-992-6354, marketsteersteakhouse.com. Takeout and curbside pickup 4-8 p.m. Thursday — Sunday. See menu online.
Market Street, DeVargas Center, 600 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-4668, local.marketstreetunited.com/nm/santa-fe. Ask for concierge for prepared food/catering. Ask for Streetside for grocery pick-up.
Marty’s Meals, 506 W. Cordova Rd., 505-467-8162, martysmeals.com. Pick-up 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call to place pet food order.
Mucho Gusto, 839 Paseo de Peralta, 505-955-8402, muchogustosantafe.com. Call for pick-up 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Pick-up window to the right of the main entrance. For delivery, Grubhub.
Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe, 1711 Llano St., 505-473-7703, muchosantafe.com/main. Delivery and pick-up 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The New Baking Co., 504 A W. Cordova Rd., 505-557-6435, thenewbakingco.com. Takeout and curbside service.
Ohori’s Coffee Roasters, 1098 ½ S. St. Francis Dr., 505-982-9692 ext. 3, ohoriscoffee.com. Pick-up online orders and drive-thru service 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Olive Garden, 3781 Cerrillos Rd., 505-438-7109, olivegarden.com. Free delivery for orders over $25 (fees waived) and to-go made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. For $12.99, Buy One Take One — now to-go — featuring classic favorites like chicken parmigiana, fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, baked ziti, cheese ravioli, and spaghetti with meat sauce.
Outback Steakhouse, 4250 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-6800, outback.com. Delivery by Doordash and pick-up available 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Mention this listing and get an appetizer for free.
Paloma, 401 S. Guadalupe St., 505-467-8624, palomasantafe.com. Menu online. Call in or order online for takeout or Dashing Delivery 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Panda Express, 500 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-992-1186, pandaexpress.com. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Takeout or delivery by UberEats, Doordash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available.
Panera, 3535 Zafarano Dr., 505-471-9396, panerabread.com. Drive-up and drive-thru available 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Panera Grocery also available.
Pantry, 1820 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-0022, pantrysantafe.com. Takeout and curbside service offered 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Pantry Dos, 20 White Feather, Oshara Village, 505-365-2859, pantrydos.com. Order takeout items online 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Papa Murphy’s, 3005 St. Francis Dr., 505-984-0099, papamurphys.com. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Takeout, curbside service, and delivery by UberEats, Doordash, PostMates, and Grubhub where available. Papa Murphy’s donates $1 to No Kid Hungry for every Mini Murph sold online through May 20.
Paper Dosa, 551 W. Cordova Rd., 505-930-5521, paper-dosa.com. Takeout and curbside pick-up only, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Menu online. Call to order.
Pecos Trail Cafe, 2239 Old Pecos Trail, 505-982-9444, pecostrailcaferestaurant.com. Call in orders. Curbside pick-up 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on Facebook.
Pizza Centro, 7 Avenida Vista Grande, 505-466-3161, pizzacentronys.com. Call ahead for takeout orders 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Pizza Etc., 556 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center (access is on the east side facing Guadalupe Street, next to Office Depot), 505-986-1500, pizzaetc.com. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu on website. Takeout and curbside pick-up, or delivery by Grubhub.
Pizzeria da Lino & Chili Line Brewery, 204 N. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8474, pizzeriadalino.com. Wood-fired pizza, lasagna, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Home delivery 1-7 p.m. with Dashing Delivery and 1-8 p.m. for pick-up. Call or order food online. Chili Line Brewery beer available in cans and growlers, pick-up only.
Pizzeria Espiritu, 1722 St. Michael’s Dr., Suite A, 505-424-8000, pizzeriaespiritu.com. Menu online. Takeout or delivery 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Posa’s, 3538 Zafarano Dr., 505-473-3454, posaszafarano.com. Curbside, takeout, pickup, and delivery by ubereats and Doordash.
Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Food Truck, 1312 Agua Fría St., 505-385-3011, facebook.com/RasRodyVeganSantaFe. Menu changes daily and may include dishes like patties, rice and beans, and grilled potatoes.
Real Burger, 2641 ½ Cerrillos Rd., 505-474-7325, no website. Open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Comfort food and burgers. Call in orders for takeout. Menu on zmenu.com and munupix.com.
Red Enchilada Restaurant, 1310 Osage Ave., 505-820-6552, no website. Takeout available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Rio Chama, 414 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-955-0765, riochamasteakhouse.com. Menu on website. Curbside pick-up and home delivery 12-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Rooftop Pizzeria, 60 E. San Francisco St., #301, 505-984-0008, rooftoppizzeria.com. Curbside pick-up and home delivery ($10 charge) 12-8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Menu on website. Call to order.
Rowley Farmhouse Ales, 1405 Maclovia St., 505-428-0719, rowleyfarmhouse.com. Open 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Call to order food, canned beer, and “Rowlers” to go.
Sagches Coffee House, 730 St. Michael’s Dr., Suite 3, 505-780-5263, no website. Breakfast and lunch daily with New Mexican breakfast and a taste of Guatemala. Available 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery within a mile.
Sage Bakehouse, 535 Cerrillos Rd., 505-820-7243, sagebakehouse.com. Takeout and curbside service available 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Bar & Grill, DeVargas Center, 87 Paseo De Peralta, 505-982-3033, santafebargrill.com. Takeout and curbside service 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dashing Delivery and Fetch.
Sassella, 225 Johnson St., 505-982-6734, sassellasantafe.com. Delivery menu posted on Fetch 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saveur Bistro, 204 Montezuma St., 505-989-4200, no website. Takeout and curbside service available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Sazón, 221 Shelby St., 505-983-8604, sazonsantafe.com. Pick-up or delivery, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 4-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Second Street Brewery, 1814 Second St., 505-982-3030, secondstreetbrewery.com. Takeout at Second Street location only. Available 12-7 p.m. daily. Beer pick-up from Rufina Taproom 3-6 p.m. Menu posted online. Call to order.
Souper Salad, 2428 Cerrillos Rd., 505-473-1211, soupersalad.com. Curbside pickup available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Call ahead. Delivery by Grubhub.
Subway, 554 N. Guadalupe St., DeVargas Center, 505-988-5082, subway.com. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen, 1512 Pacheco St., 505-795-7383, sweetwatersf.com. Healthy entrees, vegan soups + gluten-free sweets available for pick-up from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. See menu on website under “HERE NOW” tab.
Terra Restaurant, 198 State Rd. 592, 505-946-5700, fourseasons.com/santafe/dining/restaurants/terra/. Dinner and breakfast takeout available 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Executive Chef Kai and his culinary team have created a diverse menu of dishes to-go. Mother’s Day Takeout menu. See menus online.
Terra Verde Organic, 851 W. San Mateo St., 505-780-5039, terraverdeorganic.square.site. Open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Order online or call for curbside pick-up.
Tesuque Village Market, 138 Tesuque Village Rd., 505-988-8848, tesuquevillagemarket.com. Takeout food, baked goods, and wine and spirits for pick-up or delivery by Grubhub. Menu online.
Thai Cafe & Noodle Treats, 3482 Zafarano Dr., Suite A, 505-424-1818, thaicafent.net. Open from the online menu 12:30-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Online menus. Call to place order.
Tia Sophia’s, 210 W. San Francisco St., 505-983-9880, tiasophias.com. Takeout, curbside, and delivery available 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
Tomasita’s, 500 S. Guadalupe St., 505-983-5721, tomasitas.com. Open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Limited menu posted online. Call to order. Prepay for curbside delivery. Delivery available.
Tortilla Flats, 3139 Cerrillos Rd., 505-471-8685, tortillaflats.net. Open daily for curbside pick-up. Call for more information.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse, 3134 Rufina St., Unit B, 707-337-5641, uncledt.com. Open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Menu posted online. Delivery by Doordash or GrubHub (links posted online).
Upper Crust Pizza, 5 Colina Dr., 505-471-1111, uppercrustpizza.com. Call or order online for to-go items.
Upper Crust Pizza, 329 Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-982-0000, uppercrustpizza.com. Order online, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. To-go orders and delivery available.
Verde Food Company, 851 W. San Mateo Rd., 505-983-8147, verdefood.com. Open 9 a.m-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Vinaigrette, 709 Don Cubero Alley, 505-820-9205, moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site. Open daily 10 a.m-7 p.m. Takeout and delivery within a 3-mile radius. Beverages to-go, including juices, smoothies, health shots, and coffee. Order online or call, including preorders for the following day. Carryout orders are available for pick-up at Vinaigrette.
Walter Burke Catering, 1209 Calle de Comercio, 505-473-9600, walterburkecatering.com. Delivery and pick-up. Special menu for large and individual servings and prices posted online. Call to order 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Whole Hog, 320 S. Guadalupe St., 505-474-3375, wholehogcafenm.com. Delivery by Dashing Delivery. Available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Call in or walk in for takeout.
Wok, 2860 Cerrillos Rd., 505-424-8126, woksantafe.com. Pick-up only 11 a.m.-8 p.m. most days.
YinYang Chinese Restaurant, 418 Cerrillos Rd., 505-986-9279, santafeyinyang.com. Order online for curbside pick-up or delivery by GrubHub and Uber Eats 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To be included in this list, email tmobley-martinez@sfnewmexican.com with restaurant name, address, phone, url, and details about what you’re offering. Send high-res images of your food, and they may appear on these pages. ◀
