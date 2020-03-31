The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department has distributed 350 computer tablets to nursing homes across the state to help elderly residents stay connected with loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Health has ordered nursing homes to limit visitation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness.
The state bought the Samsung tablets from Verizon Wireless, and nursing home residents will use Microsoft Teams video conferencing to interact with family and friends during the pandemic.
In addition to the tablets that the Aging and Long-Term Services Department purchased, the New Mexico Health Care Association bought 140 tablets, which also will be distributed to nursing homes.
"I encourage everyone to check in with their elderly friends and family members to ensure they are receiving the care they require as well as helping them overcome loneliness that can be the natural result of limited person-to-person interactions,” Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, said in a news release.
