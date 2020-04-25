The New Mexico Supreme Court suspended in-person visits indefinitely between biological parents, guardians and children in state custody.
The order implemented in March was set to expire Sunday, but it has been extended because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Children, Youth and Families Department is ordered to provide visits over video chat or by phone in cases where the technology is not feasible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.