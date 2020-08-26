On the same day Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced it would lift an indoor dining restriction for restaurants — allowing diners to once again sit inside at limited capacity — the state's highest court sided with her administration, ruling a public health order that expires Friday did not exceed the executive branch's authority.
The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Wednesday that the New Mexico health secretary has legal authority to impose restrictions on indoor dining. The court also ruled that the restriction expiring after a new public health order takes effect Saturday were not "arbitrary and capricious," as an attorney for the New Mexico Restaurant Association and several eateries argued.
“After reviewing multiple statutes including the Department of Health Act, the Public Health Act and the Public Health Emergency Response Act, it is clear the New Mexico Legislature has given the secretary of the Department of Health this statutory authority,” said New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Judith Nakamura.
Despite the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nakamura said in her closing statement after justices were finished deliberating that courts have a history of upholding executive branch decisions made in the interest of protecting public health.
For such public health orders to be struck down as "arbitrary and capricious," it must be "plain they have no real relation to the object for which they were enacted," Nakamura said, adding that the same language is present in similar cases throughout the country.
"Bottom line: It’s well established that differing opinions does not make an action arbitrary and capricious," Nakamura said. "As they have not exceeded the limits of their authority, they can not be second-guessed by the judiciary."
Matthew Garcia, an attorney defending the Lujan Grisham administration, argued Wednesday state officials were within their executive authority to impose such restrictions in the face of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Garcia also argued that sending the issue back to District Court would create the potential for inconsistent rulings across the state in similar lawsuits filed across New Mexico in different local courts. The result would "be effectively invalidating the public health order," Garcia said.
An attorney representing several eateries and the New Mexico Restaurant Association, Angelo Artuso, argued otherwise.
Artuso called the indoor dining ban "arbitrary and capricious." He and Garcia asked the court to rule on the issue Wednesday despite pending changes to the public health order.
"It's fully possible that a month from now, orders will be issued or changed to again completely close indoor dining," Artuso said in oral arguments.
Although the issue was explicitly spelled out in court filings on behalf of restaurants, Artuso argued Wednesday that the case is inherently about equal protection under the law and due process.
The attorney argued that the soon-to-expire public health order treated restaurants differently from other businesses because gyms and houses of worship were still allowed to operate in-person services.
The governor's administration has said in the past that the difference is substantial, however. Diners at restaurants or breweries have to take off their masks to eat and drink. People attending religious services or working out can keep their masks on.
Nakamura said after oral arguments concluded that the court will issue a written opinion spelling out justices' position in more detail in the weeks to come.
New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce in a statement Wednesday called the ruling "another disappointing setback in the call for equal protection under the law. The ruling manifests the important need for change at the polls this November, including the judiciary."
Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, said in an interview after the court decision that her enthusiasm for the partial reopening of indoor dining was dampened by the court ruling.
Starting Saturday, restaurants can let diners back inside at 25 percent of the eatery's capacity, according to the Governor's Office.
"I don’t want to seem ungrateful for the 25 percent, but again it’s coming on the heels of the Supreme Court decision, so it’s a little hard to be thrilled," Wight said.
In an email Wight previously sent to Secretary of Human Services David Scrase and Environment Secretary James Kenney, Wight decried a Santa Fe New Mexican article that pointed out restaurants have had the second most workplace infections behind only the health care industry.
"In this data, there is no evidence of spread in restaurants to customers and very little from employee to employee," Wight said in the Aug. 11 email.
But state data shows, as The New Mexican reported, that the restaurant industry remains the second riskiest business for workers during the pandemic.
Of 1,124 incidents in which state officials have dealt with workplace COVID-19 infections — which track the infections of workers, not customers — from May 11 through Aug. 2, 15 percent were at restaurants across New Mexico.
Only the health care industry had a higher number of state interventions spurred by COVID-19 infections, accounting for 17.7 percent recorded by the state Environment Department.
Garcia, on behalf of the Lujan Grisham administration, cited the high number of such "rapid responses" in restaurants in defense of the soon-to-expire ban on indoor dining.
The number of such "rapid responses" — the state's term for efforts to identify and contain workplace spread — shows that "perhaps there should have been tighter restrictions on indoor dining," Garcia said.
