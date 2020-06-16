The New Mexico Supreme Court has denied a petition to allow the public entrance into the Legislature when the special session begins Thursday.
An attorney on behalf of several lawmakers argued in oral arguments before the state’s high court Tuesday that the constitution requires the general public be granted entrance into the Roundhouse. In a split decision, Chief Justice Judith Nakamura announced that the petition was denied without an immediate explanation.
She said the court will be issuing an opinion detailing which justices had supported and opposed the petition, and will outline the reasons behind the decision.
“Based on the argument that was presented in the petition ... the court will write on this issue and I do want to announce — the court is split on the issue,” Nakamura said, adding the issues presented before the court are "very important, and we do plan to write."
