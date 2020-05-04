A new study says the spread of the novel coronavirus could slow significantly during the summer months but also found the virus is likely to emerge every fall and winter, causing annual epidemics.
The big question for New Mexico is whether the state's warm but arid climate will prevent the virus from dissipating and allow it to linger throughout the summer.
Harvard researchers say in the April study that higher absolute humidity — the amount of water vapor in the air — not just summer heat, beats down some seasonal viruses such as influenza. In climates where warm summer air holds higher levels of water vapor, leading to higher absolute humidity, transmission of the flu decreases, said Stephen Kissler, a research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School for Public Health. He is one of five authors of the study.
The flu is less transmissible in Florida, with year-round warm temperatures and high humidity, than in New York and other states in the Northeast, Kissler said.
But in arid New Mexico, he said, "the temperature and humidity … are working in opposite directions."
"There are conflicting elements in New Mexico — you can have increasing humidity, but it's also dry — so it's unclear how that will contribute to the transmission," he said.
Heavy monsoon rains in New Mexico, which increase humidity, might affect the spread of the coronavirus in the state, he said, but there is not enough data available on the virus to be certain. At the very least, he said, such storms often force people to stay inside, limiting the potential to spread the virus for short periods.
Kissler said it's also unclear whether the novel coronavirus will behave similarly to flu strains.
"This is just what we know for flu — there's a good chance that coronavirus is also affected by the weather, but we're still not sure if it's affected to the same extent or exactly in the same way," he said.
What is known, Kissler said, is the coronavirus has the potential to spread to many more people than the flu.
If the virus does subside during the summer months, Kissler said, that time should be used to conduct more testing and build up treatment capacity for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in preparation for a new wave of infections.
Otherwise, he said, "The risk of overwhelming our hospitals remains large, and that would be catastrophic."
The Harvard researchers first analyzed the transmission patterns of two other coronaviruses that are closely related to the new one. Then they used what they know about the novel coronavirus to map out some possible paths.
Perhaps not surprisingly, their study shows if enough people develop an immunity to the new virus, its spread eventually will decline, and it might disappear.
If, on the other hand, people infected with the virus, including those sickened with COVID-19, don't develop immunity or researchers are unable to produce a successful vaccine, outbreaks are likely to return in colder, drier months.
"We can expect more people to get infected from year to year," he said. "The big question is whether the severity [of that infection] will change. Over time, the severity of the illness often declines because of a partial immunity that we build up."
The best-case scenario — one Kissler deems unlikely — is "there's this big outbreak around the world, one big wave of infections, and then we will be done with it," he said.
The Harvard study shows social distancing will continue to be an important measure in containing the spread of the disease until a successful vaccine is developed.
"From what we can tell, social distancing is the key to maintaining control of the epidemic and preventing our health care facilities from being completed overrun," Kissler said.
The Harvard report says it's possible people will have to continue to practice social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from each other and staying home as much as possible — into 2022.
Kissler said he knows that's not going to be popular in a society anxious to get back to normal routines, including a return to regular work practices.
One of the key motivations for the study was concerns about the economic effects of continuing to social distance as a way to stop the spread of the virus, he said.
Right now, it may be the only option, he added.
Kissler said he and other Harvard researchers are now working on a new analysis that will "combine the epidemic models with economic models to figure out how to open different sectors of the economy safely."
