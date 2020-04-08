A woman loading bulk grocery items into her truck one afternoon this week said she was glad the state has imposed strict guidelines for social distancing, given her age and medical problems.
“I think it’s great,” said Stephanie Mathieson, 67, who had just finishing shopping at Sam’s Club in Santa Fe. “If everyone paid attention to it, we’d get rid of this virus a lot quicker than we’re going to.”
Mathieson, who wore a mask, didn’t mind waiting in line to go into the store — the result of an order from the governor earlier this week for grocery stores to limit the number of shoppers inside to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. People’s health and safety should be top priorities, Mathieson said. She suffers from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and diabetes, making her highly vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
Protecting the state’s high-risk populations is a primary reason behind Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s increasingly stringent public health orders. They are meant to combat the state’s rising number of coronavirus cases, which reached 865 Wednesday, with 16 deaths and 59 people hospitalized.
The latest order, which went into effect Tuesday, restricts the number people in stores to 20 percent of their customer capacity and requires businesses to strictly enforce 6 feet of spacing between patrons.
This has caused lines to form outside supermarkets in Santa Fe during the busier times of the day.
Some stores have added floor markers to ensure shoppers keep proper spacing while standing in checkout lines.
Lujan Grisham also extended the shutdown of “nonessential” businesses to at least the end of April. She added a few types of businesses to the list of those deemed nonessential during the pandemic: liquor stores, car dealerships and payday lenders.
Large grocers that sell alcohol, including Walmart, Smith’s and Albertsons, and drug stores such as Walgreens and CVS wouldn’t say Wednesday whether their liquor sales have increased since the closure of liquor stores.
The governor warned enforcement efforts would be stepped up to ensure businesses comply with her public health orders.
But New Mexico State Police, the agency in charge of enforcing the governor’s orders, had yet to cite any offenders Wednesday.
“State police is working with local law enforcement to ensure that businesses adhere to the public health order,” said Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman.
Officers will issue a written warning along with a cease-and-desist order to noncompliant businesses on the first offense, Soriano said. A business will be charged with a petty misdemeanor on the second offense and will face a $5,000 fine for a third offense.
No state police were present at several supermarkets around Santa Fe on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The stores and their customers were following the rules on their own. About half the shoppers waiting in lines wore masks, and all said they were fine with the added social-distancing measures.
Eva Rambo, 45, said waiting 10 or 15 minutes to shop at Sam’s Club was no big deal.
“I’m at home all day, so what else am I going do?” she said, smiling.
Molly Ermerson, 23, who also was in the Sam’s Club line, said the new restrictions are a hassle for her because her apartment’s tight storage space compels her to shop every few days.
“It throws a monkey wrench into things,” she said.
But Emerson, who moved to Santa Fe from New York four months ago, said restrictions are much tougher in her former state, which has become an epicenter for COVID-19. She also thinks social distancing is crucial for public health.
Patrick Walker, 59, who waited outside Smith’s, grumbled that he now knows what it must’ve been like to live in the Soviet Union.
He was referring to the lines of people waiting for food in the old communist nation — but he also was swiping at what he considered authoritarian edicts.
Although he agreed with keeping people spaced apart, Walker thought closing playgrounds, golf courses and many of the so-called nonessential businesses was “overkill.”
“The longer we shut the economy down, we’re going see far more damage than from the virus,” Walker said.
