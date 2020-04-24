Two recent international studies have found social distancing works in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus — but only if some 80 percent of the population takes part.
If participation falls below that level, “the virus will cascade all over the place,” said Santa Fe resident Stuart Kauffman, an evolutionary biologist, theorist and former physician.
That cascading effect, based on a March study by Imperial College in England, could lead to as many as 2.2 million deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
Kauffman, 80, is frustrated because studies showing the effects of social distancing have not received much attention. He fears state leaders, including in New Mexico, will begin to relax restrictions and reopen public spaces and businesses before the threat has passed.
“It’s about all of us doing [social distancing] 80 percent of the time,” said Kauffman, who served on the advisory board of the Santa Fe Institute for a decade and has worked as a consultant for Los Alamos National Laboratory. He also was a MacArthur Fellow in 1987. MacArthur Fellows are nominated for funds to pursue their work in fields such as climate change, health and human rights.
“That means stay in your homes,” Kauffman said. “Don’t go shopping more than once a week and stay at least 6 feet apart.”
Social distancing would have to be maintained for up to 18 months, according to the U.K. study, or until a vaccine is available.
The second study, from the University of Sydney, found the spread of the novel coronavirus could be brought under control within four months if 80 percent of the population followed social-distancing guidelines. The Australian study, by pandemic modeling authority Mikhail Prokopenko, said if people practiced social distancing 90 percent of the time, the spread of the virus could be stopped in 13 or 14 weeks.
However, Prokopenko said, if participation falls under 70 percent, the practice is rendered useless.
“There is a clear trade off — stricter measures imposed earlier would reduce how long our lives are impacted by this disease. On the contrary, laxer protocols could mean a longer, more drawn out and ineffective struggle against COVID-19,” Prokopenko said in the report.
Kauffman, who knows Prokopenko, said it’s important to keep social-distancing requirements in place after the state and nation begin reopening businesses and government services, most of which have been shut down since early March.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has repeatedly said social distancing is paying off in terms of slowing the spread of the virus in many parts of the state, including Santa Fe County. Earlier this week, she said a plan is underway for reopening the state in phases, though she did not provide a timeline.
She also emphasized social distancing would continue and large gatherings would be prohibited for some time.
Kauffman said researchers, health care experts and others should monitor how the virus moves when businesses reopen.
“Suppose we start to open up New Mexico and the disease, which was dwindling, starts to spread exponentially,” he said.
If researchers find the virus’s spread “has gone up 10 percent a week, that’s going to be terrible,” he said, “and we are going to have to clamp down on ensuring social distancing and doing whatever else we need to do.”
