The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition to conduct the June 2 primary election solely by mail.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura acknowledged the state is in the midst of a public health crisis and that voting by mail is the safest option. But justices nonetheless ruled unanimously that the state's high court does not have the authority to change state law and allow ballots to be sent automatically to all voters eligible to participate in the primary.
Instead, justices have ordered the Secretary of State's Office or county clerks to send an application for an absentee ballot to every registered primary voter in the state.
To cast a ballot in the state's primary, a voter must be registered with a major political party.
"No one — no one can deny the devastating effect the this virus has and continues to have on our community," Nakamura said in her closing statement. "However, the relief that is requested is specifically prohibited [by state law], which says that a mail ballot shall not be delivered by the county clerk to any person other than the applicant for the ballot.
"That being said, there is no prohibition regarding the Secretary of State or county clerk mailing out an application for an absentee ballot," she added.
Different attorneys on behalf of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and 27 county clerks across the state argued a decision from the high court to allow an election by mail is necessary and prudent to protect public health during the viral pandemic.
But Carter Harrison, an attorney representing the New Mexico Republican Party, numerous GOP state lawmakers and three county clerks said the request from Democrats calls into question the very foundation of the state's separation of powers by asking the court to rewrite the law rather than the Legislature.
During questioning, some justices — notably Nakamura — appeared skeptical of intervening in an area that under normal circumstances would be determined by state lawmakers.
"I feel like we're being asked to tread on the plenary powers of the Legislature," Nakamura told state Sen. Daniel Ivey Soto, D-Albuquerque, the attorney representing more than two dozen county clerks. "I don't understand why we've gone to asking us to usurp the powers of the Legislature as opposed to giving a definition [of the law]."
The court will issue a written order this week and a written legal opinion to follow at a later date, Nakamura said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.