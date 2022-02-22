New Mexico's daily COVID-19 count fell below 400 for the first time in months and its hospitalization number continued to show improvement in a report released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday.

Only 351 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

However, the state reported 27 more people died from COVID-19, including three from Rio Arriba County. The state's nearly two-year death toll stands at 6,821.

The victims from Rio Arriba included a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s.

There were 20 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County. Only Bernalillo County had more than 100 cases, with 139.

The state's seven-day positivity rate  — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — was 10.4 percent.

Sabine Strohem

And now we see what removing the mask mandate does. And now we wait for the next variant.

Peter Romero

I think that home testing helps with this number.

Sabine Strohem

@Peter, in theory yes. Encourage all your friends to report their at home positive tests to the DOH on their website.

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

It definitely helps, all the ones I, my family, and my friends have taken don't get reported and your privacy is maintained, as it should be.

