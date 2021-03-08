New Mexico health officials on Monday reported 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus — one of the lowest daily counts since September — and three more deaths from COVID-19.
Santa Fe County had just one new case. In fact, most counties with new cases Monday had three or fewer. There were four exceptions: Bernalillo County had 60 new cases, while Curry County had seven, Doña Ana County had 23 and Sandoval County had 10.
The state's total caseload since the pandemic began nearly a year ago is 187,040. A total of 3,811 people in the state have died from the illness.
There were 136 people in New Mexico hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Monday.
New Mexico medical providers have so far administered 681,771 doses of the coronavirus vaccine; 25.4 percent of state residents 16 and over are at least partially vaccinated, while 14.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
