New Mexico reported six additional deaths and 692 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The state Department of Health said in its daily report some of the new cases listed Tuesday belonged in Monday's weekend report, but couldn't be added due to a disruption of an electronic data feed. 

In Tuesday's report, Santa Fe County had 46 new cases. There were 14 in Rio Arriba County and 11 in Los Alamos County.

New Mexico's seven-day positivity rate stands at 7.3 percent. There are 252 people hospitalized with symptoms stemming from the coronavirus.

The six deaths included three people from McKinley County. The other three victims were from Bernalillo, Otero and Sandoval counties.

The state has suffered 6,925 deaths since the pandemic began in New Mexico two years ago. 

