New Mexico's daily COVID-19 count continues to trend lower than its mid-November highs, but the costs remain enormous.
The state reported 28 deaths on Monday, including a Santa Fe woman who had been a resident at The Montecito retirement community.
The victim, who was in her 80s, had been hospitalized, according to the Governor's Office.
New Mexico reported 1,684 new cases, and 97,095 since the crisis began is nearing the 100,000-case count. Bernalillo County again had the lion's share of cases, with 596. There were 106 in Santa Fe County, though no county ZIP code was among the state's top 10 on Monday.
A Rio Arriba County man in his 80s also died from COVID-19, the state said. In all, 1,568 New Mexicans have died.
The state's COVID-hospitalization count remained extremely high, at 876.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.