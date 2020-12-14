Twenty-one more New Mexicans, including men in their 40s from Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties, have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
In its daily report Monday, the state said New Mexico added 1,507 new cases for a total of 121,299 since the crisis began in March. Santa Fe County reported 85 cases Monday.
The men from the Santa Fe area and Rio Arriba County who died were both hospitalized and had underlying conditions, the state said.
The state said 860 people were in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19, a slight improvement from weeks past when the numbers were higher than 900. The Department of Health said 46,505 people have been designated as having recovered.
The state reported an outbreak in a privately operated jail in Santa Rosa, with 58 new cases among Department of Corrections inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
