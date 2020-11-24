A Santa Fe County woman in her 80s was among the state's 28 COVID-19 deaths in a report issued Tuesday.
Tuesday's deaths brought the state's total to 1,428 since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
However, New Mexico's daily case count, while still concerning, dipped considerably Tuesday. The state listed 2,107 cases, with 91 in Santa Fe County. And for the first time since the state began listing ZIP codes with high virus counts, not one of the top 10 were in the Santa Fe area.
Hospitalizations, however, remain high. The state said 871 people were in the hospital with COVID-related issues.
