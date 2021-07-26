New Mexico recorded 632 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in a three-day period that included Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
More than one-third of the cases were in Bernalillo County. Santa Fe County recorded 26. Rio Arriba County had eight cases and Los Alamos County recorded one.
The state Department of Health said the three deaths included residents of Taos, Valencia and McKinley counties.
Eighty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.