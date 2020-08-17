New Mexico added 95 cases and four deaths to its COVID-19 report Monday.
The state said the four deaths included a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 40s from Curry County and a woman in her 70s from Otero County.
The state's death toll from COVID-19 is 718.
The state's recent trend of fewer cases continued, with just two counties, Bernalillo (29) and Doña Ana (11), reporting double figures.
Santa Fe County had six new cases, as did the Cibola County Correctional Center near Grants, which now has 320 overall.
The state said 119 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10,602 are listed as having recovered.
