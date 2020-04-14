The state rolled out a new web page Tuesday that gives more detailed data on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting each county in New Mexico, such as the ages of those infected.
The page also provides a statewide look at how the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness, is affecting ethnic groups in the state. The data shows nearly 37 percent of people who have contracted the virus are Native Americans. More than 25 percent are Hispanic and about 24 percent are white.
The Department of Health's new interactive digital dashboard was released as the state announced 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,407. Five more people have died from the illness, pushing the total death toll in the state to 36. There are now 82 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
The deaths announced Tuesday include a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County, two women in their 60s from San Juan County, a man in his 50s from San Juan County and a woman in her 60s from Sandoval County. Most of them had underlying health conditions.
The new dashboard has a map that enables users to click on a county and call up a bar graph and chart illustrating which populations are most affected by COVID-19. It also gives the number of cases, deaths and residents in the county who were tested.
A column on the left side of page provides the latest statewide numbers on tests, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries.
Before, the only statistics available to the public were New Mexico's total tests, positive tests and deaths.
Based on a press release this afternoon from the governor's office, there wasn't one new virus case in Santa Fe County.
Not one.
This follows only one new case yesterday, and one the day before totaling 2 over the last three days. Congratulations Santa Fe. We can't do much better than that!
Good for NMDOH. New dashboard provides important age, gender & ethnicity info. What would be muy useful is per capita data so that caseload could be viewed as a function of population density.
