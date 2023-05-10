The New Mexico Department of Health will stop its daily reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and tests starting Thursday.
The decision coincides with the end of the federally declared coronavirus pandemic emergency. The state department will continue to monitor week-by-week trends in infections, hospitalizations and deaths, health officials said in a news release.
“The end of the national public health emergency on May 11 signals a shift to a new phase of COVID-19,” Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon said in a statement. "We will continue to actively monitor trends related to COVID-19, to report data that can be used to protect ourselves and our communities.”
People who are over 65 or immunocompromised are at the highest risk for COVID-19, the department said. Officials noted in the news release "we now have more tools and resources than ever before to prevent and treat COVID," and recommended people take precautions such as staying up to date on their flu and coronavirus vaccinations, staying home if sick, washing hands thoroughly and frequently and keeping common, high-touch surface areas clean and regularly disinfected.
As of Tuesday, the agency reported there had been 681,242 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and 9,236 deaths. There are 57 people hospitalized.
In mid-April, the last period for which data was available, Santa Fe County was reporting 6.4 cases per 100,000 residents, Rio Arriba was reporting 11.7 per 100,000 and San Miguel was reporting 7.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
Positivity rates — the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who end up having it — ranged from 2.4% in San Miguel to 13.6% in Rio Arriba.