New Mexico surpassed a tragic milestone in its battle against COVID-19, reporting its 601st death on Friday.
Officials on Friday said five additional deaths put the state over the 600 mark, listing two people from Bernalillo County and one each from Curry, Doña Ana and San Juan counties as the most recent fatalities.
As has been the trend in recent weeks, cases in Bernalillo County drove the statewide count of 317 additional cases.
Bernalillo County reported 96 cases Friday, with 42 in Doña Ana County and 24 in McKinley County. Santa Fe County had 12 cases.
The state said 161 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 7,156 listed as having recovered.
Congregate care facilities continue to report COVID-19 cases as well. According to the state Department of Health, at least 42 facilities statewide have recorded at least one case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days. Two are in Santa Fe — Casa Rael and El Castillo.
And here we are at less than a 3% mortality rate and this fraud if a governor is regressing back to no schools. Pathetic.
