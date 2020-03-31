Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced New Mexico has surpassed the 300 mark in positive COVID-19 cases, and a man in his 40s has died from the respiratory disease.
Lujan Grisham made the announcement as part of a briefing on her Facebook page.
During the briefing, Health Department Secretary Kathy Kunkel said the state is broadening its policy on testing to allow some asymptomatic individuals to get tested, including household members and close contacts of those who've been diagnosed as positive. Also, the department is changing its policy to allow testing without a doctor's referral at state labs. Some private providers may still require one.
The most recent victim of COVID-19 was a Bernalillo County man who was found unresponsive in his home, the Governor's Office said. The man had an underlying medical condition.
New Mexico now reports 315 positive tests, including 35 new cases. Twelve of the new cases were in Bernalillo County, with six new cases in San Juan County.
Santa Fe County reported four new cases, bringing the area to 42.
Lujan Grisham said two new hospitalizations have been reported, bringing the state's total during the crisis to 24. In all, five New Mexicans have died.
"As we've talked about, frankly, that's too many," she said. "The reality is, we will see more deaths."
Lujan Grisham talked at length about how long stay-at-home orders may last. She suggested they would be in place for some time, adding "more narrow, more strict, more focused" restrictions would likely last through April and into "the middle of May."
While New Mexico began the outbreak with a doubling rate of two days, the state has since stretched that rate to above three days, meaning the rate of new cases has been slowing, said Department of Human Services Secretary David Scrase said.
"That’s incredibly good news,” Lujan Grisham said.
“You see a rounded effort in our graphs. You don’t see this incredible spike,” she added, referring to the higher doubling rate in other states.
The governor said New Mexico had received 75 percent of its allocation through the nation's strategic stockpile. "It's not enough," she said.
She said the state has ordered "hundreds of thousands" of specialized N95 masks used by medical personnel.
"It's that surge that is precarious," she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
