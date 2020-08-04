The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Tuesday morning that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has the authority to impose fines for violations of the state's emergency public health orders limiting mass gatherings and requiring business closures.
"The Legislature has clearly given the governor that authority," Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said Tuesday.
The court announced its ruling following about an hour of arguments and an hour of deliberations, resolving a legal challenge.
Several New Mexico businesses had filed a lawsuit against Lujan Grisham and two Cabinet secretaries, arguing the threat of civil penalties of up to $5,000 per day for violations of emergency health orders are not authorized by the New Mexico Public Health Emergency Response Act — except perhaps as sanctions against people who are court-ordered to quarantine or self-isolate.
The state Republican Party helped organize the complaint, initially filed in the 9th Judicial District in Curry County.
The plaintiffs included K-Bob's Steakhouse in Clovis, Frontier Auto Inc. and Body & Sol Fitness in Lovington, Monroe's Restaurants in Albuquerque, Kemp's Investments and Colfax Tavern & Diner in Colfax County, J.Jones Massage in Hobbs, the owners of the businesses, and several individuals.
Along with the governor, state Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea and Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel were named as defendants.
Vigil said justices were declining to issue a ruling on the second part of the lawsuit, which had asked the court to determine the plaintiffs are owed damages for lost revenues from the governor's business restrictions The suit said such damages are called for in the "just compensation" clause of Emergency Response Act.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
The longer these morons want to defy restrictions and guidelines, the longer the restrictions and virus are going to stick around. Get your collective heads out of your behinds and accept it so that at one point in the future we can all be out safely again.
What happened, I thought Mike Vigil recused himself, now he is authoring the opinion? Obviously the fix was in, and MLG's political vindictiveness and revenge will continue.....
LMAO!! "...MLG's political vindictiveness and revenge", against who and what? What exactly is vindictive, political or vengeful about keeping NM's case numbers at some of the lowest in the country? Seriously, what is it that you ignorants on the Right have against integrity, or is it that you have so little of it in your own lives that you just can't grasp it? Let's guess!! You believe the squatter in the White House when he says, "the virus is very well under control in this country". It's a good thing you dropped the pseudo-"Dr.", from your name, Mr. Johnson. Now you only look half as foolish.
exactly, so blatant a cave man could see it Mark Shea Dumb as rocks
C'mon folks, it's simple. You can protest en masse, but you can't go to church, the store or any other place where you are a large group. Makes perfect sense.
Most people have continued going to stores since day one. Have you been in a coma for the last four months?
Remember, its about POWER , that's its nothing else
It's actually about doing what's right for the people of this state. What exactly is your problem with that. "POWER", is Mr. Trump not having dealt with the pandemic for the first almost three months that he knew about it while he was clown show rallying and riding in his golf buggy, because he was afraid the numbers would make him look bad and tank the stock market and the economy. LOL!! Well look how that's worked out for the buffoon!
Hate has rendered your mind incapable of reason.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH GO HUG A TREE in Portland, OR
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.