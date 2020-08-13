New Mexico's seven-day rolling average of novel coronavirus cases is now at 189, a significant drop from a few weeks ago, raising optimism among state officials.
"We're now coming down quite rapidly," Human Services Secretary David Scrase said during a virtual news conference Thursday with the governor.
Better compliance with social distancing and mask wearing has made a difference, Scrase said.
"We're seeing results from that we should all be very proud of," he said.
New Mexico recorded 177 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and two more deaths Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
The state now has 22,987 known infections and 697 deaths.
On Thursday, 128 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, and 30 people were on ventilators.
"We want to keep lowering those cases," Lujan Grisham said.
As New Mexico's daily cases have dropped, the state's gating criteria have improved.
The transmission rate is now at 0.73, well below the state's goal of 1.05. Anything above 1 means the virus can spread.
The state has set a target of 168 new cases per day.
"We're almost there. I believe in the next week or so we'll get there," Scrase said.
People ages 20 to 29 account for 20 percent of new cases.
Southeastern New Mexico remains a hot spot, but "it's coming down in all the regions of the state," Scrase said.
"All in all, things look really good. ... But we can't really move forward unless we stick with this," he said.
He encouraged parents to have their children immunized for other illnesses.
"Kids need their back-to-school immunizations," he said, even if parents plan to have their children engage in remote learning for the entire school year.
Immunizations help the entire population.
"The last thing we want during a pandemic is an outbreak of the measles," Scrase said.
He also urged people to continue to stay home, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask.
"We have to keep doing what we're doing if we don't want to see that curve going up," he said.
Pam Coleman, who is leading the state's census efforts, urged everyone to fill out the federal questionnaire.
New Mexico receives about $7.8 billion a year in federal funds based on the last census.
"We're talking about big dollars," Coleman said.
That money is used for roads, health care, education and other public programs.
"Action matters. And very simple action matters. ... The census is only 10 questions," Coleman said.
Residents can respond to the census by mail, phone (844-330-2020) and online (2020census.gov).
The deadline to respond to the questionnaire is Sept. 30.
Coleman said 53.7 percent of New Mexicans have responded to the census. The state's goal is 60 percent.
"We're making steady progress, but we need to make better progress," she said.
Census workers will not knock on a door if the resident already has filled out the form.
If they do knock on the door, they will wear masks and stand 6 feet from the front door.
The governor praised residents for changing their behaviors, which has led to a drop in coronavirus cases.
"We have to show we can sustain it. ... It's a marathon," Lujan Grisham said.
Yet she said southeast New Mexico has to show improvement.
She encouraged people to reduce how much they travel and engage in COVID-safe practices.
"It's imperative that we just do better," Lujan Grisham said.
Data shows the virus is often transmitted through picnics and barbecues.
"We need folks to stop having these large family gatherings," Lujan Grisham said.
As Labor Day approaches, she urged residents to stay home.
"I need everyone to really buckle down," she said.
She added: "Everyone wants a backyard barbecue. ... But it is not worth the risk."
If residents stay the course, public school districts will gradually transition to a hybrid model in which students will spend part of their school week in the classroom.
"Here's the message to parents: We are going to keep promoting what's safe. ... We're going to go slow," Lujan Grisham said, adding: "We cannot afford to expose one student to COVID."
The U.S. Senate adjourned Thursday until September without reaching a consensus on an extension for unemployment benefits.
"I'm deeply disappointed in Congress and the White House for failing to come up with a deal," Lujan Grisham said.
She is optimistic that all parties eventually will reach a compromise, but "it doesn't look good," she said.
"I want every New Mexican to get as much as they're entitled to" in jobless benefits, Lujan Grisham said.
Lujan Grisham said it's hard to say when she might loosen more of the COVID-19 restrictions, such as the state's indoor dining ban.
When the state reopens part of the economy, it introduces risk.
"It has to be slow. It has to be really smart," Lujan Grisham said.
If residents want restaurants and other businesses to reopen, "then we have to really lower the rate of infection," she said.
Once a vaccine is approved, it would be distributed first to health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. After that, it would be available to the general population, Lujan Grisham said.
"This is a really important issue. ... We want a safe vaccine," Scrase said.
It's unclear when schools will reopen in New Mexico, but when they do, "we expect to have an increase in transmission," Lujan Grisham said. "My hope is that it's small."
She added: "I don't know what we will decide is an acceptable bump."
Scrase said cases will rise any time a lot of people are in close quarters.
"Schools have to be absolutely rigid in mask enforcement," Scrase said.
We're going to have to accept some risk but balance that" with scientific metrics that show how much risk is too much, Lujan Grisham said.
