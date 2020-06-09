State health officials reported 47 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, a steep decline from the average daily number of positive tests.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the state also announced four more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in New Mexico to 404.
Among the new deaths were a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque; a man in his 30s from Cibola County; a man in his 30s from McKinley County; and a woman in her 70s from San Juan County.
Santa Fe County reported three new cases Tuesday, for a total of 158.
There were two new cases among state inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility, where an outbreak so far has infected 495 state and federal prisoners.
Currently, 193 patients are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19; a total of 1,583 New Mexico residents have been hospitalized for the illness since cases were first confirmed in the state in mid-March.
Another ingredient killing the covid cells is the high temperature of the summer months. MLG wants you to believe it was her vast knowledge of medicine that she studied in elementary school that broke the camels back. Also the jewelry she wears emits radiation that kills these cells Also the emptiness of her brain has absorbed much of the virus not allowing it to spread further
High for Santa Fe, more protest related spread, people will die due to the protests.
