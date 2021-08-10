New Mexico saw a major change in the COVID-19 trend line Tuesday — and the news was anything but good.
The state Department of Health announced 688 new coronavirus cases, plus five additional deaths and 250 hospitalizations.
Those are the biggest numbers in a single day since the winter. New Mexico had 670 cases on Feb. 3.
The Department of Health reported five deaths, all women, ranging in ages from the 30s to the 90s.
The surge in cases was led by 202 in Bernalillo County, but also is pronounced in Lee and Eddy counties, which reported 131 and 68 cases, respectively.
Santa Fe County had 13 cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.