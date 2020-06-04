State health officials announced 218 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, including 110 positive test results at the Otero County Prison Facility, where 363 state and federal inmates have been infected.
The state also announced eight new deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total to 383.
The new deaths were a woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Village at Alameda in Albuquerque; two McKinley County women, one in her 40s and one in her 80s; three men from McKinley County, one in his 60s, one in his 70s who was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque, and one in his 90s who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup; and two people from San Juan County, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s.
No new cases of the virus were reported in Santa Fe County.
There are now 170 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. So far, 1,416 patients have been hospitalized and 3,115 have recovered.
