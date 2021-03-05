State health officials reported 306 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, including 15 in Santa Fe County.
The state reported 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Among the dead were a Rio Arriba County woman in her 60s who was hospitalized, a Rio Arriba County man in his 70s who had underlying conditions and a San Miguel County man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
New Mexico has had 186,460 total infections, resulting in 3,787 deaths. As of Friday, 183 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The state said 415,211 residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 236,980 have been fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.