State health officials reported 280 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including 11 in Santa Fe County, increasing New Mexico's total number of cases to 16,736.
Bernalillo County had the largest number of new cases with 99. Doña Ana County added 46 cases, and San Juan County had 20, according to the state Department of Health.
Thirteen additional cases were detected among inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County, and three more prisoners have become infected with the virus at Otero County Prison Facility.
The state also reported four more deaths: a Bernalillo County man in his 70s who was a patient of Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque, a Doña Ana County woman in her 90s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces, a Chaves County man in his 70s and an Otero County woman in her 80s.
In all, 569 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
There are now 160 people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. As of Saturday, 6,736 people had recovered.
