The state Department of Health reported three more Santa Fe County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the county's total toll to 135.
A Santa Fe County woman in her 90s and two men, one his 60s and one in his 80s, were among 14 deaths reported statewide Wednesday. A Rio Arriba County woman in her 80s also died, bringing that county's toll to 63 since the pandemic began.
The state announced 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, continuing an 11-day streak of daily counts below 500. Santa Fe County had 14 new cases.
The news came as the state unveiled a new tier in its color-coded, county-based system of pandemic-related business restrictions that allows expanded operations. Many more counties have moved into the state's yellow, green and now turquoise levels from the most-restrictive red zone as the virus' spread has continued to decline.
The state's total caseload is now 183,781, with 3,658 deaths. There were 251 New Mexico residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday.
The state has administered 520,029 doses of the coronavirus vaccine — 338,543 primary doses and 181,486 boosters.
In Santa Fe County, 10.7 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, state data show, and 18.3 percent are partially vaccinated.
