The Governor's Office reported Monday three more New Mexicans have died of COVID-19 and said the state is nearing 2,000 cases of the respiratory disease.
A Quay County man and a San Juan County woman, both in their 70s, hospitalized and said to have underlying medical conditions, died. A San Juan man in his 80s and a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington — a nursing home that has reported several COVID-19 cases — also died. He was hospitalized and said to have medical conditions.
Fifty-eight people in New Mexico have died from COVID-19, and the state has reported 1,971 cases.
Data released Monday also included numbers that were not released Sunday due to a "technical lapse."
Santa Fe County added three new cases for a total of 86 positives. Rio Arriba County added another case for a total of 11.
McKinley County added 53 new cases, bringing it to 416 positives. McKinley County, with a population of about 73,000, now accounts for one-fifth of the state's cases. The state's most populous county, Bernalillo, has 556.
San Juan County added 18 new cases for a total of 293 positives.
As of Monday there were 116 people hospitalized and 501 listed as recovered.
