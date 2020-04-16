New Mexico health officials on Thursday reported eight more deaths from COVID-19, including patients from San Juan, Sandoval and McKinley counties, where Native American communities have been devastated by high rates of the illness.
The state Department of Health said 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, were confirmed Thursday — 83 of them in the three hardest-hit counties.
Santa Fe County had just one new case, its 79. Officials have credited the county's effective social-distancing effort as the likely reason for the virus's slow spread.
Bernalillo County reported 17 new coronavirus cases Thursday and the death of a woman in her 80s who was a resident of La Vida Llena, a retirement community that has suffered an outbreak resulting numerous cases and at least 10 deaths.
The state has had 44 deaths from COVID-19 and 90 people are hospitalized for treatment, the state reported.
Among the deaths reported Thursday were three people in their 30s: A woman from McKinley County, a man from Sandoval County and a man from San Juan County. All three had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
The other newly reported deaths were a woman in her 80s in Cibola County, a man in his 50s in McKinley County, a woman in her 70s from San Juan County and a woman in her 80s from San Juan County who had been a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington.
Life Care is one of eight residential facilities in the state that have reported cases of the novel coronavirus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.