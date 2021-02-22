New Mexico health officials announced the daily count of COVID-19 cases had dropped to 237 on Monday, with 11 more deaths related to the illness.
For the first time in months, officials said in a news release, none of the new cases or fatalities were staff members or residents of a long-term care facility.
Aging and Long Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez touted the news. “We are seeing the number of cases and deaths trend down within our LTCs and hope that as more people get vaccinated, those numbers will continue to decrease,” she said in the statement.
All 309 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in New Mexico had their first coronavirus vaccination clinic by late January, the statement said, and most have had their second round of shots.
The new deaths announced Monday, bringing the state's toll to 3,635, include a woman in her 80s from Santa Fe County and a woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.
The state has had a total of 183,023 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Santa Fe County had eight new cases Monday. Four of the new infections were among state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
There were 247 people in the state hospitalized Monday for treatment of COVID-19.
Health providers in New Mexico have administered 501,436 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine, more than the 465,175 doses the state reports receiving so far. In some cases, the Department of Health said on its website, providers have been able to get six doses from each vial of the Pfizer vaccine, rather than the usual five.
According to the site, 172,382 people in the state are fully vaccinated, while 329,054 have had their first shot.
