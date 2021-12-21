Tuesday was a terrible day in New Mexico — statistically, one of its worst since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
The state Department of Health reported 48 COVID-19 deaths — 41 occurring in recent days and seven within the past month. It was one of the highest counts since Dec. 17, 2020, when New Mexico reported 48 deaths in a single day as it battled a massive surge of the virus just before the Christmas holiday.
Faced with the persistent march of the delta variant as the virus’ new and highly transmissible omicron variant begins to take hold both in the state and around the country, Tuesday’s death toll was a reminder of just how difficult COVID-19 has been to quell.
Twenty of the dead in Tuesday’s report were from Bernalillo County, the state’s largest.
One of the victims was from Santa Fe County, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the Health Department.
There also were two victims from Rio Arriba County — men in their 40s and 80s, respectively.
In all, 5,662 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
Santa Fe County has suffered 192 deaths since the crisis began. There have been 89 in Rio Arriba County and 10 in Los Alamos County.
The shred of good news came from New Mexico’s hospitals, which had reported more than 700 COVID-19 patients at times in the past several weeks. On Tuesday, there were 553 patients, the second straight day the state had been below 600.
The state reported 733 new coronavirus cases Tuesday — 36 in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo was the only county in the state to report triple-digits.
State health officials are expected to deliver another briefing on the fight against the virus Wednesday as New Mexico prepares for the Christmas holidays. The Department of Health reported the state’s seven-day positivity rate is now 9.4 percent. Santa Fe County’s positivity rate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 20 was 8.87 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Two questions: Is this the result of Thanksgiving gathering and how many were unvaccinated?
You won't get answers to that, but just look at the data, the most deaths in a day since the pandemic began. Yet we supposedly have 75%+ vaccinated, and 15%+ recovered with some kind of immunity and of course the highly effective mask and vaccine mandates, whereas a year ago we had none of that. You have to wonder.
The only thing I wonder is: At one point will everyone realize that the vaccinations and masks are not the protection we have been told? If 85% of people are vaccinated? What about 100%? If 100% of the population is vaccinated and people keep dying, will the majority of the public begin to question their leaders?
Good questions. I cannot answer the Thanksgiving one but the state has been keeping track of hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated versus unvaccinated since the vaccine become widely available in February 2021. They release an updated report every week, with the latest appearing yesterday.
88.2% of COVID-19 related fatalities have been unvaccinated people and 83.2% of those hospitalized have been unvaccinated.
https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Vaccination-Case-Report-2021-12-20.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.