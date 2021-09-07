State health officials on Tuesday said New Mexico lost 10 more victims to COVID-19, with 2,510 cases over a four-day period spanning Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
One of the victims who died was a woman in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The state Department of Health said she was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Other victims included two women from Bernalillo County, a man from Chaves County, a man from Curry County, two women and a man from Eddy County and a man and woman from San Juan County.
Hospitalizations fell a bit over the weekend, dropping to 388.
Case counts remain significant throughout the state, including 709 in Bernalillo County and 189 in Doña Ana County. There were 94 cases in Santa Fe County.
