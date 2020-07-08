New Mexico health officials on Wednesday announced 290 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the second-highest daily count since the pandemic arrived in the state.
Eight more state residents have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, officials said, bringing the total number to 527.
The newly confirmed cases push the state's total positive test results to 14,017, a jump of nearly 5,000 cases from a month earlier.
There were 10 new cases reported in Santa Fe County, which now has a total of 293 — an 89 percent increase since June 8. About 46 percent of the cases in the county are residents who live in the 87507 ZIP code, state data shows.
The new deaths reported Wednesday include two men from Bernalillo County, one in his 50s and one his 60s; a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 80s from Doña Ana County; two men in their 60s and one in his 70s from McKinley County; and a man in his 40s from San Juan County.
Those four counties now have the highest numbers of coronavirus cases. McKinley, with 23 new cases, has a total of 3,548; Bernalillo, with 99 new cases, has 2,717; San Juan, with 18 new cases, has 2,612; and Doña Ana, with 53 new cases, has 1,285.
There are currently 154 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19.
While the virus continues to take the greatest toll on the state's tribal communities — Native American people now make up 46 percent of cases — a rising number of Hispanic residents are affected. The rate of cases among Hispanics is now 32 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.