The state Health Department reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, though the agency said seven occurred more than a month ago and are just now being added to its report.
The previously unreported deaths included people from Bernalillo, Curry, Doña Ana, McKinley and San Juan counties. One recent death was reported — a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
In all the state has seen 4,106 people die from the coronavirus.
In the state's three-day update, which includes new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Santa Fe County saw 20 cases. Of the 570 cases, 157 were in Bernalillo County.
The state said 143 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Forty-eight percent of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated. Sixty percent have had at least once vaccine.
