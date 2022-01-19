New Mexico's COVID-19 case count soared to 5,735 in a single day Wednesday, with 221 cases in Santa Fe County and another 143 in Rio Arriba County.

A Santa Fe County man in his 60s also was among the latest to die of the disease. According to the Department of Health, he was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In all, the state reported 28 additional deaths. Two were from Rio Arriba County — a man in his 30s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The state's death toll stands at 6,205.

Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties led the state's new cases with 1,658 and 840, respectively. But almost no part of the state was immune. Even some of the state's least populous counties — De Baca, Catron, Harding and Union — reported cases.

The state said 626 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

(2) comments

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

Good to see the numbers now are broken down on your page between vaccinated and unvaccinated cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Curtis Brookover

Interesting what Boris Johnson UK prime minister decided today. Don't forget his comments a few weeks ago. The International Crime Courts may bring to light everything and those who masterminded everything. About time.

