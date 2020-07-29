A growing outbreak among federal inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Western New Mexico drove a daily count of 352 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, state health officials reported Wednesday.
The 76 new cases at the prison brings the total there to 266.
The state now has 20,136 cases and 632 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Six deaths were reported Wednesday: two Bernalillo County women, one in her 60s who was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque and one in her 80s who was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque; a man in his 90s who was a resident of Avamere Rehabilitation at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque; a woman in her 60s from Chaves County; a man in his 50s from McKinley County who was a resident of Bonney Family Home in Gallup; and a man in his 60s from Rio Arriba County.
Bernalillo County had 87 positive test results Wednesday, bringing its total to 4,627. Doña Ana County, with a total of 2,118, had 38 new cases. Santa Fe County had 11 new cases, for a total of 535.
State health officials said 160 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 7,657 patients have recovered.
There is nothing new in the New Mexican reporting that can't be found in the MLG press release below. For a newspaper to blindly regurgitate press releases without any questioning or reporting just show how useless the New Mexican has become. This is the biggest story in decades and they play lap dog to the governor.
https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2020/07/29/updated-new-mexico-covid-19-cases-now-at-20136-six-additional-deaths/
We need context. What percentage of the cases in prisons are sick requiring treatment? Of all other new cases, how many are sick or the result of contact tracing and testing? These case numbers are meaningless without explanation.
