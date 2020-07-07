New Mexico health officials reported 221 more positive test results for the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 13,727.
The new cases include eight in Santa Fe County, which now has 283. There also were 88 new cases in Bernalillo County, 24 in Doña Ana County, 12 in McKinley County and 34 in San Juan County. Those four counties, which have the state's highest number of coronavirus cases so far, also had the highest numbers of new cases.
The Department of Health reported four additional deaths related to the virus: a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 40s from McKinley County; a woman in her 70s from McKinley County; and a man in his 70s from San Juan County.
A total of 519 New Mexico residents have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There are 133 state residents now hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, health officials reported.
