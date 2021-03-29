Though COVID-19 numbers are taking troubling turns in some states, New Mexico again reported relatively good news Monday.
The state Department of Health said there were 182 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. Only 99 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
In addition, more than 26 percent of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated and more than 43 percent have received at least one dose, according to the Department of Health's dashboard.
Seven of the state's new virus cases were in Santa Fe County.
